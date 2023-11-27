ADVERTISEMENT

Problems that can be addressed locally should not reach Bengaluru, Karnataka CM tells officials

November 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Directing officials to address the grievances of people at the district level, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that problems that can be addressed locally should not reach Bengaluru.

“If district-level problems are brought to Bengaluru by people who spend money to reach here, it will be your failure. I will not tolerate it. Delay is another form of corruption,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said after the Janaspandana programme. “I will hold another Janaspandana in three months. If more people come with grievances, it means that officials locally are not doing their work.”

Asking if people should come to him for khata, podi, and pahani issues, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that a number of issues can be set right at the local level by the Deputy Commissioners. “A majority of grievances on Monday was related to Revenue and Pplice departments, Gruhalakshmi, pension, housing, employment, and gratuity.”

He said: “This programme should have been held two months ago. I had also asked all district Ministers to hold Janaspandana and submit a report. I have received reports from only a few districts. This programme will address a large number of issues on the spot.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said all the grievances received on Monday would be sent to officials concerned, and instructions had been given to clear them in 15 days.

BOX

CM gets angry at official

Mr. Siddaramaiah was irritated when an official did not come forward after his name was called out at the Janaspandana.

When another official informed him that the official had gone for lunch, he shot back: “When I am sitting here and feeling hungry, why did they go? Direct all officials to be present here and come when called for.” As the crowd swelled by late afternoon, Mr. Siddaramaiah decided to have lunch at his table to save time since people had to return home.

In another instance, he got annoyed when the KIADB CEO did not turn up quickly.

