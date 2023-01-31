  Problems faced by ex-servicemen for inclusion of names in Jamma land records discussed

January 31, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The problems faced by ex-servicemen for inclusion of their names in the Record of Rights (RTC) of their share in Jamma land came up for discussion during a meeting of ex-servicemen convened in Mysuru on Monday.

The meeting convened by Kodagu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association was attended among others by former Additional Advocate General Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna, who was the chief guest.

Most of the problems posed during the meeting concerned the difficulty ex-servicemen were facing while getting their names and their children’s names included in the RTC of their share in Jamma land, said a press statement issued by Mandetira N. Subramani, President of Mysuru-based VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust.

Mr Ponnanna, while addressing the gathering, opined that the procedure or system to include the names should be simplified with concerted efforts to impress upon the government.

Meanwhile, ex-servicemen and widowed wives also projected their various problems and Mr. Ponnanna promised to resolve their problems if copies of documents pertaining to their woes are posted to his office.

Mr Subramani sought to draw Mr. Ponnanna’s attention to the problems faced by two widows of ex-servicemen, who have been denied death certificates of their husbands even after one-and-a-* half years.

While one of them was Moodera Juby, 74, wife of Sepoy Moodera Arjuna, whose son has alleged that the Revenue officials were “insensitive” and “callous” in denying them the death certificate, the other is Meederira Kamala Kumari, wife of Meederira Havildar Bheemaiah.

In Kamala Kumari’s case, Mr. Subramani alleged that the village accountant concerned failed to do any mahajar or even a cursory inquiry to find out who is the living wife of the deceased. Havildar Bheemaiah had married Kamala Kumari after the death of his first wife and lived with the second wife for well over six years, Mr. Subramani said.

Mr. Subramani requested Mr. Ponnanna to help both the widows get death certificates of their husbands so that they could claim their defence family pensions as well as civil family pensions since the late Bheemaiah was re-employed and retired from BEL Bengaluru and late Moordera Arjuna was re-employed in MSIL and retired.

Mr. Ponnanna agreed to intervene to help.

The meet convened by the General Secretary of the Association and army veteran Appachangada Motaiah was attended by several ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary personnel and their wives.