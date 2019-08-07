Probe sought into scandals in drugs and ambulance purchase

Jan Sangram Parishat founder-president S.R. Hiremath has urged the State government to order an independent probe into major scandals involving Congress leaders K.R. Ramesh Kumar and U.T. Khader during their tenure as the Health and Family Welfare Ministers.

Releasing copies from a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on General and Social sectors for 2017 at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Hiremath said that the report has given details about two scandals — purchase of drugs and ambulances through the Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society during 2014-15 and 2016-17.

The first scandal is related to the purchase of drugs, chemicals and miscellaneous items worth ₹ 535.22 crore for use in various health institutions. The report pointed out that these material were purchased and supplied bypassing the procedure of quality testing as mandated by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. Of the 14,209 batches of drugs procured by the society, only 6,776 batches (48 %) were tested and the remaining 7,433 batches of drugs were supplied to patients without testing/quality assurance.

Of 6,776 batches of drugs that were tested, 27 batches worth ₹ 1.23 crore were declared by the society as “Not of Standard Quality”. In addition, the State Drug Controller has declared 77 batches of drugs worth ₹ 4.08 crore drawn randomly from warehouses of the society as “Not of Standard Quality”.

The report also mentioned that there was inordinate delay in communicating “Not of Standard Quality” details to warehouses and hospitals and “Not of Standard Quality” drugs were not replaced. Moreover, contractors who supplied “Not of Standard Quality” drugs were not blacklisted. However, their payments were made. All these procurements have resulted in a total loss of ₹ 535.22 crore to the Exchequer, he said.

In the second scandal, the society has purchased 398 ambulances priced ₹ 42.69 crore. However, the society failed to insert specific clause in the tender/contract document for availing of concession in Central Excise Duty which has resulted in avoidable expenditure to the Exchequer of ₹ 76.55 lakh towards the purchase of ambulances, he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that these drugs were supplied to public health centres that cater to the health needs of poor patients and there were possibilities of these substandard quality drugs having serious negative impact on patients.

Interestingly, the report was submitted to the State Legislature when Mr. Ramesh Kumar was Speaker. However, neither was the report tabled in the House nor was it sent to the Public Accounts Committee, he said and demanded an independent probe into these scandals.