Probe sought into Revenue Department employee’s death

Demanding a probe into the death of I.D. Dattatreya, an employee of the Revenue Department, functionaries of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association staged a protest in the city on Monday.

Dattatreya had jumped into Tunga river near Muduba on November 7. He had served as village accountant and revenue inspector earlier and was recently promoted as first division assistant.

In the complaint lodged with the police, Anasuya, his wife, had alleged that unable to bear the harassment by higher officials of the department in Hosanagar taluk and disturbed over the false charges of irregular practices in issuance of title deeds levelled against him, he had taken the extreme step. Based on the complaint, police had booked cases against seven persons.

Demanding the immediate arrest of the persons behind the incident, the functionaries of the association raised slogans. In the memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner, the association alleged that though Dattatrey was promoted as first division assistant four months ago, higher officials had demanded a bribe from him for fulfilment of the formalities related to fixing of salary for his new grade. The association alleged that the officials had also harassed him while sanctioning leave for his daughter's marriage.

C.S. Shadakshari, association president, Krishnappa, Arun Kumar K., and H.B. Ganesh, functionaries, took part in the protest.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call the Arogyavani helpline 104 for counselling.)