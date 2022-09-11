Probe sought into irregularities in KUDA site allotment

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 11, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Minister S.K. Kanta addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that there has been favouritism in the allotment of sites by Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA), the former Minister S.K. Kanta has said that officials have violated norms and floated tender in a tearing hurry with an intention to granting favours to certain politically connected persons.

Mr. Kanta, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, said that tender to auction 15 sites was open from December 1, 2020 to December 14, 2020. Three bidders, including Shweta Ramesh Patil, Shantaling M. Alipur and Alok Patil, participated in the auction to purchase a site measuring 15,168 square feet and the site was granted to Shweta Ramesh Patil.

The KUDA had fixed ₹8,49,40,800 as price for the site and it was allotted at a price of ₹8,50,90,800.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Minister said that the site allotment was politically influenced. Ms. Patil is the spouse of Dr. Alok Patil, who is the brother of MLA and KUDA member Dattatreya Patil Revoor.

The then KUDA Commissioner and others were involved in corrupt practices, Mr. Kanta said and added that the officials of KUDA have made a mockery of the entire system of inviting bids even though the government has introduced e-tendering for bringing in transparency.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Kanta said that as per the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, the KUDA has to collect 18% interest from the bidder if he fails to pay the balance amount within the stipulated period of 90 days.

Though Ms. Patil failed to pay the balance amount for the site within time, the KUDA failed to freeze 25% of the amount (₹2.35 crore) paid during auction. However, the balance amount was paid after almost an year on December 7, 2021, he said.

Therefore, Mr. Kanta has demanded a probe into the irregularities in the site allotment by KUDA officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app