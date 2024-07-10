Probe sought into irregularities and delay in payment to daily wage workers in hostels 

The district unit of the All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) staged a protest outside the Social Welfare office demanding a probe into alleged irregularities and delay in payment to daily wage workers of hostels run by the Social Welfare Department.

Union district president Bheemshetty Yempalli has, in a memorandum addressed to Joint Director of Social Welfare Department, urged him to conduct investigation against Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Girish Ranjolkar and also, the manpower agency that engaged the workers.

The agitators said that the manpower agency has been paying ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 less than the fixed wages for the last three years. Besides this, the agency has failed to pay its contribution to Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance on behalf of the workers.

Despite a series of agitations by hostel workers in the last two years, the officials chose to remain aloof. In February, around 200 workers submitted their bank statements to confirm that they are being paid less than the fixed honorarium. The officials are trying to cover up corruption instead of taking action against the manpower agency and the officials indulging in corruption, they said.

The agitators said that Assistant Director Girish Ranjolkar and the agency staff verbally threatened the workers of expelling them from work if they participated in the agitation.

The Union demanded that the Social Welfare Department authorities direct the agency to clear the dues of workers and also ask agencies to issue appointment letters to all workers.