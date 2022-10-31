Probe sought into ‘false’ affidavit filed by Ramesh Jarkiholi

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 20:57 IST

M. Lakshmana, spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Monday submitted a petition to the Election Commission of India to consider the alleged false affidavit filed by Ramesh Laxman Rao Jarkiholi, BJP MLA, during the 2019 byelection to Gokak Assembly constituency and demanded a probe by the Central Board of Direct Taxes and the Enforcement Directorate in public interest.

In the petition submitted to the ECI through Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, Mr. Lakshmana alleged that Mr. Jarkiholi had concealed the affairs of Saubhagya Lakshmi Sugar Factory worth about ₹578 crore without mentioning it in the affidavit. The family members of Mr. Jarkiholi are directors of Soubhagya Lakshmi Sugars Limited located at Gokak.” About ₹50 crore has to be paid to the farmers, the details of which are not mentioned in the affidavit. He has to pay more than ₹150 crore to the Income Tax Department, which was not disclosed in the affidavit, the Congress spokesperson alleged.

