Probe ordered into sexual assault complaint

A woman employee of the Social Welfare Department in Gokak has submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police stating that a businessman sexually assaulted her, after making false promises of marriage.

According to a complaint, Adarsha Maladinni, the Gokak-based businessman, sexually assaulted the woman, taken nude photographs of hers and is now threatening to upload them on the Internet. The woman also said in the complaint that the accused made false promises of marriage to sexually abuse her.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi has ordered an investigation based on the complaint.