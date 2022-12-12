Probe ordered into hostels run by Murugha Mutt

December 12, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU/HUBBALLI

In development related to the case of alleged sexual harassment of minor girls by the seer of Murugha Mutt in Chitradruga, the Chitradurga District Child Protection Officer has been asked to conduct a probe into the functioning of the hostels run by Murugha Mutt – Basaveshwara Destitute Children’s Kuteera and Akkamahadevi hostel.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga, in an order dated December 3, 2022, has asked the officer to conduct an inquiry based on a memorandum submitted by Mysuru-based Odanadi Seva Samsthe. The order has been signed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga.

The officer has been asked to check if the guidelines of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, were being followed in the hostels that were providing shelter to 22 orphans. The DCPO has also been asked to take necessary action after conducting probe into the issue.

In a letter addressed to the Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga district on November 25, 2022, Odanadi Seva Samsthe’s founder Parashuram M.L. had sought an inquiry into the admission, care and discharge of orphans admitted to the two hostels run by the Murugha Mutt.

Odanadi Seva Samsthe had pointed out that any individual or organisation seeking to take care of orphans should mandatorily abide by the guidelines of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

Odanadi had sought a probe not only into the condition of the orphans admitted to the hostels, but also if any efforts had been made to trace their parents. It had also sought, among other things, details of the circumstances under which the children had become orphans.

Odanadi had also sought to know if the Mutt had any records of submitting the details of eligible orphans for legal adoption to the authorities concerned.

It may be recalled that the Chitradurga police have registered two cases against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and others on allegations of sexual harassment of minor girls and already filed a chargesheet. In a related development, the police have registered another case against former MLA and his wife on charges of hatching conspiracy against the seer. According to police, the investigation in all the three cases is underway and based on findings further charges would be framed.

Odanadi Seva Samsthe had mentioned more victims of sexual harassment in its communication to the police, which is being investigated.