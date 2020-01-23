Probe ordered into denial of wheelchair at VIMS

Condeming the incident wherein a man had to allegedly carry his ailing daughter on his shoulders owing to the non-availibility of a wheelchair at Vijayanagar Institute of Health Sciences (VIMS) at Ballari, Medical Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan ordered a probe on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Minister said he had directed the Dean of VIMS to order an investigation and take action against the guilty.

“The incident where a father had to carry his daughter and run from one unit to unit due to non-availability of a wheelchair at VIMS Ballari has come to my notice. It is a serious issue and such negligence by the administration is condemnable,” he tweeted.