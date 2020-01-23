Karnataka

Probe ordered into denial of wheelchair at VIMS

more-in

Man was allegedly forced to carry his ailing daughter on his shoulders

Condeming the incident wherein a man had to allegedly carry his ailing daughter on his shoulders owing to the non-availibility of a wheelchair at Vijayanagar Institute of Health Sciences (VIMS) at Ballari, Medical Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan ordered a probe on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Minister said he had directed the Dean of VIMS to order an investigation and take action against the guilty.

“The incident where a father had to carry his daughter and run from one unit to unit due to non-availability of a wheelchair at VIMS Ballari has come to my notice. It is a serious issue and such negligence by the administration is condemnable,” he tweeted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 11:59:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/probe-ordered-into-denial-of-wheelchair-at-vims/article30637245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY