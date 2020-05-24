Probe ordered into death of youth

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi has ordered an inquiry into the death of a youth who collapsed after being beaten up by the police in Kaulgudd village near Kagwad on Saturday.

Jagadish Tegginavar (26) died in the hospital in Athani.

He was brought to the hospital when he collapsed near his house, a few hours after he was beaten up by the police, allegedly for not closing down his shop during lockdown.

The young man had married earlier this month. The local police had provided him security following some opposition from his family over his love marriage.

A post-mortem report is awaited, a police officer said.