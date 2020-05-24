Probe ordered into death of youth

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi has ordered an inquiry into the death of a youth who collapsed after being beaten up by the police in Kaulgudd village near Kagwad on Saturday.
Jagadish Tegginavar (26) died in the hospital in Athani.
He was brought to the hospital when he collapsed near his house, a few hours after he was beaten up by the police, allegedly for not closing down his shop during lockdown.
The young man had married earlier this month. The local police had provided him security following some opposition from his family over his love marriage.
A post-mortem report is awaited, a police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism