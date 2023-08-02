HamberMenu
Probe ordered into death caused by drinking water contamination

August 02, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the deaths of residents of Kavadigarahatti village in Chitradurga taluk allegedly owing to contaminated drinking water. He also ordered suspension of the concerned officer.

The residents of the village had staged a flash protest on Wednesday with the body of a woman who died allegedly owing to contaminated drinking water. A number of villages have been suffering from gastroenteritis, said to be due to contaminated water.

