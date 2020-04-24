Karnataka

Probe ordered into COVID-19 cases in Mysuru

The State government on Friday ordered a probe to find out reasons for the spread of COVID-19 in Mysuru district and it held the management of Jubilant Generics factory, in Nanjangud in the district, responsible for the spread of the positive cases.

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has asked IAS officer Harsha Gupta, Nodal Officer, COVID-19 Control Operations, Mysuru district, to conduct the probe to find out sources and reasons for the spread of virus in the district, particularly the responsibility of the factory in the spread of the virus.

Mr. Gupta has been asked to submit a report in a week. The order squarely blamed the factory for turning Mysuru into a COVID-19 hotspot.

