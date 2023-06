June 07, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the test conducted for recruitment of Assistant Public Procedure-cum-Assistant Government Pleader (APP-AGP) held on July 23 and 24, 2022.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct the departmental probe and submit a report in 10 days with the details of all those involved in the alleged recruitment scam.

