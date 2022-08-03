Karnataka

Probe ordered after elderly man dies

Special Correspondent Belagavi August 03, 2022 19:11 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:11 IST

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has ordered an inquiry into the death of an eightyfive-year-old man in Bennur village near Ramdurg in Belagavi district.

Basappa Khanapur died on Wednesday morning. He was under treatment in a hospital in Ramdurg. He was among the 40 admitted to the hospital a week ago, after they fell ill due to suspected water pollution.

Gram panchayat officers have said that sewage water got mixed with piped drinking water in the village.

Member of Legislative Assembly Mahadevappa Yadavad has urged the State government to take serious action against officers responsible for this.

He has also demanded compensation for the family of the deceased.

