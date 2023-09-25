HamberMenu
Probe on to ascertain cause of animal death in Bannerghatta

September 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre has said that investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of death of leopard cubs and deer in the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. And, it will be confirmed only after getting the investigation report.

Mr. Khandre, addressing presspersons in Bidar on Monday, said that seven leopard cubs and 16 deer died in the last one month after being infected by a contagious virus at the Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Prima facie, the death of animals is owing to the outbreak of Feline panleukopenia, a viral disease spread through cats.

Mr. Khandre said that he will be visiting the park again on Thursday.

