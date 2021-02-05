Probe officer in minor girl assault case suspended

The officer probing the rape of a minor girl, reported in Sringeri, has been suspended following allegations of irregularities in handling the sensitive case.

Siddaramaiah, the police inspector, was accused of delay in registering the case as well as deliberately committing mistakes in the process. The IGP of Western Range has issued the suspension order.

The case had come up for discussion in the Legislative Council on Thursday, where Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had admitted to mistakes and stated that the officer concerned would be suspended.

‘Ignored directions’

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru Child Welfare Committee chairman G. Subramanya has also written to Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay appealing him not to continue Siddaramaiah as investigation officer in the case.

Mr. Subramanaya told The Hindu that the police officer had ignored the directions of the CWC while handling the case and also wrongly shown him – Chairman of the CWC – as the complainant in the case. He did mistakes in handling the case deliberately to help the accused.

“He does not understand the seriousness of the case and repeatedly ignored the directions of the CWC. He delayed bringing the issue to our notice, which was mandatory as the victim was a minor,” Mr. Subramanya added.

The minor girl was allegedly raped by more than 30 people over the last five months. So far,the police had taken eight people into custody.

Leaders of the Congress staged a protest in Sringeri on Friday seeking immediate arrest of all the accused in the case.