Probe into Yatnal’s allegations sought

January 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking serious note of senior BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s consistent allegations against his own party’s leaders, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge has demanded that the government order a judicial inquiry.

“Mr. Yatnal is a former Union Minister and senior BJP legislator. His allegations cannot be taken lightly. He has been consistently alleging that senior BJP leaders have joined hands with K.S. Manjunath (Santro Ravi) who is accused of trafficking in human beings. The accused himself has said that he was a BJP member. He has provided enough evidence that he has the support of senior BJP leaders in the State for his illegal transactions. The strange thing is that none from the ruling party has countered the accused or dismissed his statements. It clearly indicates the authenticity of the statements made by the accused. The government should immediately order a judicial inquiry into the allegations and get to the bottom of the issue,” Mr. Priyank told a media conference convened at the local party office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Quoting Mr. Yatnal as saying that the probe into Santro Ravi’s case will not reach any logical conclusion as many of the top BJP leaders in the State are involved with him in his illegal activities, Mr. Kharge said that the BJP government in the State should order a judicial probe to prove its impartiality.

“Mr. Yatnal has clearly said that that probe into Santro Ravi’s case will not be taken to its logical conclusion as doing so will expose the involvement of many BJP leaders in his illegal activities. If the BJP government is really clean, it should immediately order an impartial probe and bring the culprits to justice,” Mr. Kharge said.

Pointing to the war of words between Mr. Yatnal and Industry Minister Murugesh Nirani and the allegations and counter-allegations being made against each other, Mr. Kharge said that the latter has levelled an allegation of murder against the former and demanded that the allegation should also be probed into.

“A Cabinet Minister [Mr. Nirani] has made murder allegations against the former Union Minister [Mr. Yatnal]. What is the Police Department doing? What is the Home Minister doing? Don’t they feel that the issues should be probed into? When I talked about irregularities in the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors, I was served notices one after the other. Now, Mr. Yatnal is making a series of allegations on the involvement of BJP leaders, especially a son of the former Chief Minister, in the recruitment scams. Why is not any investigating agency issuing any notices on them or summoning them for interrogation? It affirms the involvement of the BJP leaders in the scam,” Mr. Kharge said.

Taking a dig at the BJP leaders’ criticism of Congress’ promises of providing 200 units of free electricity to every household and paying ₹2,000 a month to every woman head of the family, Mr. Kharge said that his party has announced the programmes as it is confident of fulfilling them.

“The BJP had said that Special Status to Hyderabad Karnataka cannot be given by inserting Article 371(J) in the Constitution. But, we did it. If we come to power in the State, we will also meet our promises of giving free electricity up to 200 units a month and payment of ₹2,000 to every woman head of the family. We had given 165 promises in the 2013 Assembly elections and fulfilled 158 of them. The BJP had given over 600 promises in its election manifesto for the 2018 elections and it has not fulfilled even 20 of them. If we promise something, we fulfil them,” Mr. Kharge said.