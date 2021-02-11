Probe into working of Nirantara Jyothi scheme

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga to form a committee and probe the alleged irregularities in implementing the Nirantara Jyothi Scheme in Shivamogga district.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of the district, in a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said the committee would include experts and elected representatives and it would submit its report within 15 days. The officers of MESCOM, the implementing agency of the scheme, would have to furnish all documents related to the works to the committee, he said.

There were allegations of ignoring the guidelines in allotting the work. Some contractors received payment from the agency, though they had not completed the work as per the guidelines, and there was no clarity on the number of electric poles installed. The officers allegedly did not take indemnity bonds from the contractors before allotting them the work.

Deputy Commissioner K.B.Shivakumar and other officers were present at the meeting.