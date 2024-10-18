Probe into undertrials blackmailing staff at Kalaburagi prison begins

An audio conversation allegedly from Kalaburagi Central Prison, that went viral on social media on Thursday, revealed that two undertrial prisoners are forcing inmates into a honey trap on the pretext of a video call and extorting money from them.

The 4.50-minute audio clip had Sagar, a murder convict, talking to his friend Ayyappa about the unlawful activities taking place in the prison. In a phone conversation, Sagar alleged that Zulfikar, an undertrial prisoner in a suspected terror-link case, and Bachchan, a Shivamogga-based rowdy sheeter, had threatened him. He stated that Zulfikar and Bachchan took him to their barrack and forced him to strip by showing him a video call in which a woman appeared naked on the other end. They also took a screenshot of the video call and were blackmailing him with a monetary demand of ₹50,000. The conversation said that both Zulfikar and Bachchan also recorded videos of jail staff receiving money from inmates; and that they keep blackmailing prison staff to follow their instructions, and threaten to leak their videos.

On Tuesday, the Director-General of Police (Prison and Correctional Services) Malini Krishnamurthy paid a surprise visit to the prison following the reports of inmates getting special treatment that went viral on social media. The officer also ordered for an investigation.

Investigation at Kalaburagi prison

On Friday, Superintendent of Police (Prison) Yashodha Vantagodi started the probe at Kalaburagi Central Prison, took stock of conditions in the barracks and sought detailed information about the inmates.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ms. Vantagodi said that a detailed investigation would be carried out into the reports about inmates getting special treatment and also the audio clip (about honey trap and blackmail by Zulfikar and Bachchan) that surfaced on Thursday. A detailed report will be submitted to higher officials for the further action, the officer added.

