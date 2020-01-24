Probe into Tunga canal work

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has said that a committee comprising elected representatives would be formed to inquire into allegations of irregularities in the execution of Tunga canal modernisation work.

The State government had given its approval for the work of modernisation of Tunga canal in April 2016 at a cost of ₹239 crore.

The left bank canal of Tunga reservoir is of 102 kilometre length while the right bank canal is of 54 kilometre length. There were allegations that concrete walls had collapsed at many places owing to sub-standard work and that the terms and conditions in the contract of maintaining thickness of concrete lining and the concrete bed, and construction of columns with metal pillars at regular distance along the concrete lining to ensure stability of the structure was violated at many places.

At the meeting held at Zilla Panchayat hall in the city on Friday to review the implementation of Karnataka Development Programmes, Mr. Eshwarappa said that in the wake of allegations of irregularities in executing the works, a committee comprising all the seven MLAs from the district, and the president and vice-president of Zilla Panchayat has been formed to conduct a probe in this regard.

He said that the second phase of Tunga canal modernisation work was estimated to cost ₹ 140 crore of which ₹80 crore has already been paid for the contractor who has executed the work. He directed the officials of Department of Water Resources to halt the work and to stop making further cash payments till the completion of the probe.

Damage to schools

Regarding the damage caused by rain and floods in 2019 to government school buildings in the district, the Minister said that according to information provided by Department of Public Instruction, as many as 1,707 rooms of 791 government lower and higher primary schools and 37 government high schools need immediate repair. The State government has already released ₹34 crore for the purpose, he said.

Sand extraction

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar told the meeting that extraction of sand has already commenced at 35 authorised blocks on river banks in the district.

Mr. Eshwarappa directed the officials of Department of Mines and Geology to install surveillance cameras at the sand extraction blocks and checkposts to avoid illegal transportation of sand.

Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA; H. Halappa, Sagar MLA; Kumar Bangarappa, Sorab MLA; K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police; Jyothi Kumar, president of Zilla Panchayat; Veda Vijay Kumar, vice-president; and K.M. Vaishali, CEO, were present.