‘Probe into threat calls to Kharge and his son’

Bengaluru

10 June 2020 21:15 IST

The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the BJP government in the State should constitute a special investigation team to probe the “threat calls” made to the party’s veteran leader and Rajya Sabha candidate Mallikarjun Kharge and his son and MLA Priyank Kharge.

“The threat calls made to Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr. Priyank Kharge are a serious security matter and should not be taken lightly by the government. I urge the Chief Minister of Karnataka and Home Minister to set up a special investigation team immediately to nab the culprits,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president-designate D.K. Shivakumar tweeted.

Mr. Priyank Kharge, a former Minister, has lodged a complaint with Director-General of Police Praveen Sood stating that in the early hours of Sunday, he and his father received a threat call.

While Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge, a former Union Minister, received call on the landline, Mr. Priyank Kharge got call from an unknown number on his mobile phone.

Speaking in Hindi and English, the caller spoke about the Rajya Sabha election and threatened them.