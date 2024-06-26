GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Probe into second sexual abuse case against Suraj too goes to CID

Published - June 26, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Suraj Revanna

Suraj Revanna | Photo Credit: file photo

The State government has handed over the second sexual abuse case against Janata Dal (S) MLC Suraj Revanna as well to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A second case was registered against the legislator on Tuesday night, based on a complaint by a 30-year-old former close male associate of the MLC. 

The first case of sexual abuse filed based on a complaint by a 28-year-old male from Arkalgud, who claimed to be a JD (S) worker, was transferred to the CID and now the probe into the second case too will be handled by the same investigative agency.

Dr. Suraj is presently in the custody of the CID till July 1, after his arrest in the first case. The CID is likely to seek his custody in the second case, after his custody in the first case ends. 

B. K. Singh, who heads the Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the alleged sex crimes of Dr. Suraj’s younger brother Prajwal Revanna, is also overseeing the probe into cases against Dr. Suraj.

