Probe into quality of tank work, Ballari officials told

Expressing discontent over the quality of work in a tank construction project near Moka village in Ballari district, Ballari MP Y. Devendrappa has directed officials concerned to constitute a team to probe into the issue.

“The quality of construction of a tank with a capacity of 800 million litres taken up by Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board near Moka is very poor. I want to get it investigated by a team of experts headed by the Commissioner of Ballari City Municipal Corporation,” Mr. Devendrappa said at the Ballari District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) that he chaired at the Zilla Panchayat Conference Hall on Monday.

“Let there be experts from the departments of Water Resources and Public Works and also the Zilla Panchayat. The team should look into the quality of work and submit its report within 15 days,” he added.

Taking note of the housing scheme beneficiaries in the district getting increasingly blocked for various reasons, Mr. Devendrappa told the officials to ensure that genuine beneficiaries are not deprived of their right to have residential plots and houses under various housing schemes.

Housing beneficiaries

“The government is coming up with different housing schemes to help the house-less to have shelter. Some of the beneficiaries are blocked when they fail to complete the project within the stipulated time. There could be other reasons for it. It is shocking that 586 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been blocked in the district between 2016-17 and 2019-20. The officers should somehow address this issue. The officers should educate and alert the beneficiaries before they are blocked,” Mr. Devendrappa said.

Chief Planning Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Chandrashekhar Gudi told the meeting that the government set a target of building 3,768 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana between 2016-17 and 2019-20. However, only 2,048 of these houses have been built.

He added that the district was given a target of building 4,020 houses under various housing schemes, including the Basava Housing Scheme and Ambedkar Housing Scheme, in 2021-22.

Member Secretary of DISHA G. Lingamurthy, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath, Assistant Commissioner (Ballari) Akash Shanker and other senior officers were present.