Probe into Nanjangud pharma case leading to employee’s Chinese contacts?

A day after the police disclosed that samples of raw material drawn from the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud near Mysuru had tested negative for Novel Coronavirus, the State Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar claimed that the investigations into the source of infection were pointing to an employee’s contacts with a Chinese person.

The police authorities in Mysuru, however, maintained that the source of infection was yet to be established.

Speaking to The Hindu, Medical Education Minister K .Sudhakar said that Patient 52, who was the first employee of the company to be tested positive, had come in contact with a Chinese person from whom it is suspected that he contracted the virus.

“We were not able to trace this case for a long time. Now, the Home department’s investigation reveals that he was in contact with a Chinese person. We are relieved to know the source and will intensify our contact tracing efforts,” he said.

The number of persons linked to the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud testing positive for COVID-19 has crossed 50 including the three testing positive on Thursday, leading to Mysuru emerging as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the State.

However, Superintendent of Mysuru district police C.B. Ryshyant told The Hindu that police investigations were yet to identify the source of infection among the employees of the company.

While denying that P 52 had travelled either to China or any place outside India, Mr. Ryshyant said the pharmaceutical company had shared the travel history of its employees as per the requirements of the investigation into the source of infection. “We don’t see this person travelling to any place outside India,” he said. Mr. Ryshyant said the police investigations were covering all possible angles.

P 52, who had recovered earlier this month and was quarantined at home, had given his complete statement to the police. He was cooperating with the police investigations. “As of now, we have not been able to identify the source of infection and will share it whenever we do so,” Mr. Ryshyant said.

On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Additional Director General of Police Parashivamurthy had said that the raw materials the pharmaceutical company had imported from China had tested negative for coronavirus after samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.