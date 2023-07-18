Probe into misappropriation of funds for COVID-19 soon: Minister

July 18, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that a comprehensive probe into fund misappropriation during the pandemic will be taken up soon.

Replying to Chickballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar, who raised the issue of misappropriation to the tune of ₹2,000 crore, the Minister said the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports have pointed out scams and misappropriation by the previous government during the pandemic.

“Some RTI activists too have submitted documents regarding misuse of funds to our department. We will discuss this with the Chief Minister on how this should be investigated and order a high-level probe shortly. We are convinced that all purchases and procurements done during the pandemic should be further investigated. Stringent action will be taken against those who will be found to guilty following the probe,” he said.

Irregularities in hospital

Responding to another question by C.K. Ramamurthy on irregularities in the State-run Jayanagar General Hospital, the Minister said he will inspect the hospital in a day or two to understand the ground reality. “Following several complaints against the Medical Superintendent, he has already been sent on compulsory leave. I will visit the hospital and initiate action against those who are violating rules and causing hardship to patients,” he said.