Probe into mass removal of names from voter list in Aland constituency, says Harshanand Guttedar

February 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Zilla Panchayat vice-president Harshanand Guttedar has hit back at Congress leader B.R. Patil for his remarks against the BJP with regard to irregularities in voter list and demanded a judicial probe into what he said mass removal of names from the electoral list in the Aland Assembly constituency.

Reacting to the charge made by Mr. Patil against Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar, Harshanand, who is the son of the Aland MLA, said that the former’s allegation is not only baseless and far from the truth but also reflects the level of his [Mr. Patil’s] frustration after tasting defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Harshanand said that Mr. Patil himself has hired a Kolkata-based agency for tampering with voter list in Aland taluk. Mr. Patil’s close aides Sharanabasappa Waghe and Rahul Patil are involved in tampering with voter list. Names of voters have been deleted from the list because they support the BJP, mainly in Tadkal and Khajuri circles, he added.

Harshanand said that the Congress leader knows about his fate in politics, as his political career is moving towards an end; so, the frustration is obvious. Mr. Patil is indulging in preparing fake voter identity cards openly and has been deleting names of BJP supporters from the voter list. This is being carried out on a large scale, he said.

He will write to the Election Commission on this, Harshanand said and demanded that the State Election Commission conduct a probe into these irregularities.