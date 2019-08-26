Probe into Indira Canteens a conspiracy to do away with scheme: KPCC chief

Following the BJP government announcing a probe into subsidies given to Indira Canteens, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that this was a conspiracy to do away with pro-people schemes launched during the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao warned that the party would launch an agitation if the government decided to stop the pro-poor scheme.

“The canteens have become popular among the working class and the economically weaker sections. Let them probe if there are irregularities but I feel that in the guise of a probe they are conspiring to do away with the scheme, especially because the scheme has been named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” he said.

“The State government has already announced that it will not allot funds for Indira Canteens and has asked BBMP to foot the bill. We are gathering information on the changes the State government is planning with regard to the scheme and will protest if the scheme is done away with,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao said: “Although he had said he will not indulge in hate politics, his decisions such as probe into TenderSURE roads, Nagarotthana scheme and putting on hold the BBMP budget are nothing but political vengeance. These decisions have hit development projects in the city.”