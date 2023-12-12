Probe into hoax bomb threat email hits roadblock

December 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The probe into the hoax bomb threat emails to nearly 70 schools in and around Bengaluru on December 1 seems to have hit a roadblock.

The Bengaluru City police had traced the email to Cyprus-based private domain email service provider Beeble.com, an end-to-end encrypted email service. Following queries by the city police, Beeble.com reportedly responded that the email sender used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to send the email. It has now come to light that the email sender has used Switzerland-based Proton VPN, also known for its end-to-end encryption and focus on privacy.

BCP’s queries to Proton VPN have hit a roadblock. “Proton VPN has asked us to put up the request through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLTA). This will take a long circuitous route — we need to send a questionnaire to the CID, who will send it to CBI, who will, in turn, send it to the Interpol and to local Swiss authorities, who will send the query to Proton VPN,” said a senior police official.

Police not optimistic

Sources said the city police are not optimistic of finding any concrete leads from Proton VPN. “Proton VPN is notorious for its stress on privacy. They have a no-logs policy, which essentially means they will likely claim the user cannot be tracked as the logs are not recorded at all,” a senior official said.

“Proton VPN is a no-logs VPN service. We do not track or record your Internet activity, and therefore, we are unable to disclose this information to third parties,” Proton VPN says on its homepage.

“We are trying to frame the questionnaire carefully so that our query is not turned down at the outset,” the officer added but said they did not have high hopes. If this indeed turns out to be the case, the investigation will hit a dead end, just like the probe into the hoax bomb threat emails to over 28 schools in 2021.

“In the 2021 case, the email was initially traced to Syria, but as more layers of VPN were uncovered, the trail finally went cold in Pakistan. We couldn’t trace the final user who sent the mail from across the border. We gave our inputs to security agencies and are not aware of further developments,” said an officer who was involved in that probe.

