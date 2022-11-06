Probe into former IB officer’s death intensified

The Mysuru police on Sunday said they have stepped up investigation to nab the culprits and trace the car that mowed down a retired Intelligence Bureau officer on Manasagangotri campus here on Friday evening.

R.N. Kulkarni, the 83-year-old former IB officer, who was on his routine evening walk on the sprawling campus around 5.30 p.m., died after a speeding car knocked him down. Though the police thought it to be a case of road accident in the beginning, it later suspected murder based on preliminary investigation., especially after retrieving CCTV footage.

A full-fledged investigation was taken up, constituting three teams to nab those behind the crime. A massive hunt has been launched to locate the unidentified grey car, which sped away after knocking him down.

Mr. Kulkarni had settled in Mysuru after his retirement and was the resident of Sharadadevi Nagar here.

The police are learnt to have rounded up a few persons for questioning.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta told The Hindu on Sunday that the teams are on the job to trace the car. “We are questioning some people. Investigation is on in all angles,” he said.

Mr. Kulkarni was walking on one side of the narrow road when the car with no registration number plate deviated from the path, hit him, and sped away.

The police suspected murder as the narrow road is not usually used by cars since there were alternative roads; the car had no registration number plate, and the occupant/s of the car did not stop after hitting the elderly person.

The police are also investigating whether the culprits watched the movements of Mr. Kulkarni before mowing him down.