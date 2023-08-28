Probe into death of couple in Hassan leads to arrest of son

August 28, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Shivamogga

The investigation into the death of a couple in Hassan district of Karnataka, allegedly due to food poisoning, has led to the arrest of their son.

Konanur police in Arakalgud taluk arrested Manjunath, 26, on August 27 on the charge of mixing weedicide in food leading to the death of his father Nanjundappa, 55, and mother Uma, 45. Police said that the accused plotted the murder of his parents because he was unable to clear loans that he had borrowed in the name of his mother.

Nanjundappa and Uma lived with Manjunath at Akkalavadi. Their other son, Jairaj, stays at Ballupete in Sakleshpur taluk. After having food at their residence on August 15, the three fell sick. They were taken to a hospital in Hassan.

While Manjunath recovered, his parents remained under treatment. Uma was taken to Bengaluru. However, the couple did not respond to treatment, and died on their way back to the village on August 23.

Even as the family members were preparing to conduct the final rites on August 24, Konanur police received information about the deaths. They insisted on a post-mortem of the deceased.

Based on the statement of Jairaj, a case was registered.

The investigation revealed that Manjunath had mixed weedicide in the food to kill his parents so that the loan he had borrowed from women’s self-help groups in his mother’s name, and a private loan, would be waived off, according to the police.