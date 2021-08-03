Probe into death of 3 peacocks

The Forest Department has taken up investigation into the death of three peacocks at Chikka Gandasi village in Arsikere taluk. The incident came to light on Sunday, when the local people found the dead peacocks and informed the Forest officials.

K.N.Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that the birds were found in an agriculture field close to a waterbody. “The dead birds were collected and a post-mortem was conducted. The samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory for further examination”, the officer said.

It is suspected that the birds died three-four days before the incident came to light. “The carcasses were already in a decomposed state. As it was difficult to ascertain the cause of death by mere post-mortem, we have sent the samples for forensic examination”, he said.

The Forest Department has booked a case and so far nobody has been arrested. It is suspected to be a case of poisoning. Recently, the death of 37 monkeys had come to light in Belur taluk recently. The police and forest officials have arrested seven people in connection with the monkeys’ death.