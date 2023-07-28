Probe into corruption in Kuvempu University: Higher Education Dept. sends reminder to head of inquiry panel

July 28, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Department of Higher Education has sent a reminder to the retired judge, who heads the three-member panel to look into allegations of corruption against Kuvempu University Vice Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa and others, asking about the inquiry report. However, the retired judge is still clueless about the members who have to assist him in the inquiry.

The Department appointed the committee under the chairmanship of Ravindranath H.B., a retired district and sessions judge in Shivamogga, to probe into the allegations of corruption in purchases, promotions, and appointments at the university, on May 29.

The committee included the registrar of Bengaluru University and the Executive Director of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council as members. The committee was given the task of completing the inquiry within 20 days. However, it has not yet begun its work. Mr. Ravindranath, speaking to The Hindu recently, said that he had not begun the work as the department had not given him details of his two colleagues on the inquiry panel.

Even after repeated efforts by the head of the panel, the department has not informed him about the members. Instead, the department sent him a reminder asking about the status of the inquiry. “I am helpless. How can I hold the inquiry without the members,” he said.

It is said the retired judge has also written to the department, expressing his helplessness. He is said to have conveyed to the department that he would resign if he was not informed about the members of the committee to begin the work.

Meanwhile, the term of Vice Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa, who has been facing several allegations, will end on August 2.