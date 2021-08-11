Probe into charge against Shashikala Jolle ruled out

Belagavi

11 August 2021 19:07 IST

“The State government will not conduct any inquiry into the allegations against Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Waqf Shashikala Jolle,’’ Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He was responding to questions from journalists about the allegations that Ms. Jolle had demanded and received valuable consideration for award of contract to supply food items to anganwadis.

“We cannot order investigations and inquiries against Ministers, just because someone says something against someone. Some people make baseless allegations against leaders in responsible positions. They are not to be taken seriously. Ms. Jolle is like my sister. I have 100% confidence in her integrity. There is no need to order any inquiry into the allegations made against her,’’ the senior BJP leader said.

