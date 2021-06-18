Probe into CD scandal case not yet complete, SIT informs High Court

Bengaluru

18 June 2021 23:52 IST

Advocate for victim told to submit an application for clubbing petitions

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the CD scandal case allegedly involving the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Friday informed the High Court that its investigation into the complaints by the woman victim had not yet been completed.

A statement in this regard was made by the SIT in its status report submitted in a sealed cover before a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, during the hearing of PIL petitions questioning the legality of constitution of the SIT and seeking transfer of the probe to an independent agency.

Earlier, senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing on behalf of the victim, said an application had been filed on behalf of the woman to be part of the PIL proceedings.

Ms. Jaisingh also said that a separate petition filed by the woman seeking quashing of a complaint filed by Mr. Jarkiholi could be clubbed along with the PIL petitions while arguing that the SIT appeared to be preparing to file a “closure report” on investigation.

However, Advocate-General Prabhuling K. Navadgi pointed out to the court that the SIT was seeking additional time from the jurisdictional court to submit a final report on the investigation of the criminal case registered based on the complaint lodged by the victim.

Mr. Navadgi also pointed out to the Bench that the woman, who had written a letter to the Chief Justice complaining about the SIT in connection with a complaint lodged by Mr. Jarkiholi, had filed a separate petition before a judge by suppressing the fact that she had written to the Chief Justice.

The Bench adjourned further hearing on the petitions while asking the advocate for the victim to submit an application for clubbing the petitions.