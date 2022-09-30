Probe into blackmarketing of gold cards

A day after the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru warned of legal action over blackmarketing of Dasara gold cards, the Mysuru city police on Friday said they were probing the matter and clarified that there have been no reports of blackmarketing of the cards in Mysuru.

Complaints were reported from Bengaluru and they are being probed based on the details available, including the call records.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta, however, said in Mysuru on Friday that no FIR has been registered with the police here but the Deputy Commissioner has orally told him about the issue and the same is being investigated.

Meanwhile, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said here on Friday that the matter is being investigated by the police.