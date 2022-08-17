Probe begins into complaints of irregularities in MUDA

A three-member technical team headed by Additional Director of Town and Country Planning Board T.V. Murali arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday and began a probe into the complaints of alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The government had constituted the team in the wake of complaints of misuse of funds, irregularities in allocation of alternative sites, payment of compensation in lieu of land acquisition and other complaints made by the general public and various organisations.

The Technical Committee had also been asked to look into the charges traded between the former MUDA Chairman and former MUDA Commissioner and submit a comprehensive report to the government with a recommendation. Upon its arrival in Mysuru, the team met Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham before proceeding to the office of MUDA.