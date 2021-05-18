Probationary PSI succumbs to COVID-19 in Kolar

Shamili, a native of Kolar, was seven months pregnant.

Probationary Police Sub Inspector Shamili (24), who had joined the Dakshina Kannada police unit on January 11, succumbed to Covid-19 in Kolar on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Sonawane in a press release.

Shamili, a native of Kolar, was seven months pregnant and couldn’t take the covid-19 vaccine. She had taken leave and was in her native place. Following Covid-19 infection, Shamili was admitted to R.M.Jalappa Hospital on May 2. She died at 4.30 a.m.

Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthik Reddy took care in her treatment, Mr. Sonawane said.

In his condolence message posted on twitter, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood said Shamili was the youngest member of police family in the State to succumb to Covid 19. "May her soul rest in peace. But it may be any of us. Please cooperate with police, stay home and stay safe," he said.