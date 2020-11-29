Pro-Yediyurappa camp too wants to meet central BJP leaders

In the midst of alleged complaints to central BJP leaders by those opposed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s style of functioning, former Minister and the Chief Minister’s political secretary M.P. Renukacharya on Sunday said that leaders standing by the Chief Minister would also take a delegation to Delhi even as some Cabinet members insisted that there would be no leadership change.

His statement comes at a time when Mr. Yeddiurappa’s camp is under pressure from the central leadership, which is yet to give him approval for Cabinet expansion.

Coming to the support of the Chief Minister, Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar told reporters in Kodagu that Mr. Yediyurappa was the undisputed leader and the question of change of leadership did not arise at this point. He said that Mr. Yediyurappa was a man who kept his word by making leaders Ministers as promised. “The Chief Minister and the central leadership will decide who will get the Cabinet berths. I am confident that Mr. Yediyurappa will not let down those yet to get berths,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi told reporters in Ballari that Mr. Yediyurappa would continue to be Chief Minister for the next two years. Saying that the matter of Cabinet expansion/reshuffle would be decided by the Chief Minister, he acknowledged that the exercise had been delayed by the bypolls and other issues. Referring to voices coming from the party in the public that are hurting the BJP’s and the government’s image, he said the party was watching those not showing discipline.