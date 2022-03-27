Pro-people organisations come together to oppose ban on Muslim traders during festivals

The meeting resolved to appeal to Hassan DC not to pay heed to demands of VHP leaders

Leaders of various progressive organisations in Hassan have joined hands to oppose alleged efforts of the pro-Hindutva forces to spread hatred by demanding a ban on Muslim traders during festivals.

Representatives of the organisations, who met in Hassan on Saturday, have resolved to form a forum for harmony and oppose all attempts to divide society. A few leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Bajrang Dal recently approached the Belur taluk administration seeking a ban on Muslim traders during the Channakeshava Rathotsava to be held in April. This was in the backdrop of several similar incidents in other parts of the State.

The participants in the meeting have decided to meet Deputy Commissioner in Hassan on Monday and appeal to him not to pay heed to the demands of the Hindutva groups. Besides that, the representatives would go to Belur and stand by the people targeted by the anti-constitutional forces.

The meeting also discussed the ways to reach out to youth and students and make them understand the basic principles of the Indian constitution and the necessity of harmony among the communities. Only pro-people politics could counter the communal politics, the participants concluded.

Representatives of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Left parties, farmers’ organisations attended the meeting. They included R.P. Venkateshamurthy, H.K.Sandesh, Dharmesh, Abdul Samad, Mubasheer Ahmed, Malnad Mehabood, S.N. Mallappa, T.R. Vijay Kumar and others.