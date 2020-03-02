Pro-Pakistan, anti-Modi slogans written on wall of Kalaburagi house

Slogans in support of Pakistan and also criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found to have been written on the wall of a house in Kalaburagi city on Sunday. The police later registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and also some abusive words against Mr. Modi were written in charcoal on the wall of the house located on the main street in front of Saath Gumbad in Kalaburagi. Some people erased the writings to prevent the matter from escalating.

The residents demanded action against those behind it and urged the police to ensure that such incidents did not recur. Police officials visited the spot and assured the residents that action would be taken against the miscreants.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj told The Hindu that a case had been registered under IPC sections 153A, 153B, 124A, and 505(2) at the Chowk police station.