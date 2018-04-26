Pro-Modi slogans at Rahul’s road show in Honnavar

Some persons shouted slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Congress president Rahul Gandhi ended his speech at the road show in Honnavar during the two-day election campaign in the coastal belt which began on Thursday.
The persons who shouted slogans stood near the vehicle from which Mr. Gandhi addressed the gathering. Soon police disbursed the crowd from where the slogans were raised. No untoward incidents took place.
Mr. Gandhi began his road show from Ankola in Uttara Kannada. After lunch, on the way to Kumta, he had tea at a roadside hotel before addressing a crowd in Kumta. Mr. Gandhi later arrived in Honnavar where he spoke for about 20 minutes. The slogans were shouted at 5 p.m. when Mr. Gandhi ended his speech.
On the way from Honnavar to Bhatkal he went to a private guest house at Murdeshwar. He arrived in Bhatkal late in the evening and addressed a rally.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor