Pro-Modi slogans at Rahul’s road show in Honnavar

Some persons shouted slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Congress president Rahul Gandhi ended his speech at the road show in Honnavar during the two-day election campaign in the coastal belt which began on Thursday.

The persons who shouted slogans stood near the vehicle from which Mr. Gandhi addressed the gathering. Soon police disbursed the crowd from where the slogans were raised. No untoward incidents took place.

Mr. Gandhi began his road show from Ankola in Uttara Kannada. After lunch, on the way to Kumta, he had tea at a roadside hotel before addressing a crowd in Kumta. Mr. Gandhi later arrived in Honnavar where he spoke for about 20 minutes. The slogans were shouted at 5 p.m. when Mr. Gandhi ended his speech.

On the way from Honnavar to Bhatkal he went to a private guest house at Murdeshwar. He arrived in Bhatkal late in the evening and addressed a rally.