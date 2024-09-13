Pro-Kannada organisations across Karnataka have expressed their opposition to the Hindi Diwas celebrations to be held on September 14. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KaRaVe) has decided to celebrate Hindi Tithi Diwas to counter it, along with a protest across the State on September 14.

As September 14 is a holiday on account of being a second Saturday, the ‘Hindi Herike Virodhi Karnataka’ (Anti-Hindi Imposition Karnataka) staged a protest in front of the State Bank of India head office on Kempegowda Road in Bengaluru on September 13.

Celebration of Hindi Diwas on September 14 is mandatory in all Union Government-owned banks, departments like railways, postal, income tax, Central Universities, schools and other departments, including public sector companies in Karnataka. Various programmes have been planned on the day.

As part of the ‘Hindi Fortnight 2024’ celebrations, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has decided to conduct various competitions in Hindi for its employees and staff whose mother tongue is other than Hindi from September 14 to 28. The Registrar of NIMHANS has issued a circular in this regard.

“Union Government has been trying to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States in the name of celebrating Hindi Diwas. Imposition of Hindi is threatening the unity and integrity of the country. It is imperative to hold a massive protest against the imposition of Hindi, which is breaking the country,” said T. A. Narayana Gowda from KaRaVe.

Another faction of KaRaVe, headed by Shivaramegowda, has decided to celebrate ‘Hindi Tithi Divas’ in all the district headquarters on September 14.

On September 13, film producer S.R. Govindu and KSRTC Kannada Kriya Samiti president Va.Cha.Channegowda were among the participants in the protest organised by ‘Hindi Herike Virodhi Karnataka’ in front of the State Bank of India head office.

“It is seen that the use of Kannada language is not given priority while conducting business transactions in banks, post offices, insurance offices within the geographical area of ​​Karnataka State. Also, Hindi language is forced on Kannadigas in banks, post offices, life insurance offices. Dissatisfaction is growing among the public about the systematic imposition of Hindi in the State. Karnataka is a member State of the Union of Federal Republic of India with its own language, culture, history and heritage. The Constitution of India has ensured the protection and development of our language. Even so, the sentiments of crores of Kannadigas in Karnataka are being hurt by systematic neglect of not using Kannada in public institutions,” alleged Parvathish Bilidale, Convenor of the organisation.

Major demands of the organisations

* The Union Government should immediately amend the Constitution and make all the 22 languages ​​mentioned in the 8 schedule, as official and administrative languages, ​​and thereby preserve the sovereignty of this country. Articles 343 to 351 of the Constitution, which unjustly give special recognition to Hindi, should be repealed, and all languages ​​should be declared equal.

* Kannada should be the official language in all Union Government departments and industries operating in Karnataka. All correspondence should be conducted in Kannada. Inter-State transactions and transactions with the Union government should also be conducted in Kannada.

* Bilingual formula should be implemented instead of tri-lingual formula in Karnataka. Mandatory learning of Hindi should end from our school curriculum.

* No correspondence, application forms, challans, digital boards, nameplates, ATM machines, announcements, SMS messages, public announcements in Karnataka shall use Hindi language. Kannada must be used in all these sections.

* Those who do not know Kannada language are not allowed to work in Karnataka branches.

* Activities which are harmful to the existence of Kannada language, like celebration of Hindi Diwas and encouragement to learn Hindi, should not continue in Karnataka.

* A separate recruitment rule should be formulated to fill up the jobs created in the geographical area of ​​Karnataka, and recruitment should be made by making Kannada compulsory in written tests.

* The process of merging the banks established by the people of Karnataka with the banks of north India should be stopped. Merger of State Bank of Mysore, Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank should be withdrawn, and returned to Kannadigas.