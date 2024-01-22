GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pro-Hindutva activists denied permission to hold ‘homa’ at cave shrine, stage protest in Chikkamagaluru

January 22, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Pro-Hindu activists conducted a homa on the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chikkamagaluru, as they were denied permission to conduct homa at the cave shrine. The police took them into custody.

Pro-Hindu activists conducted a homa on the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chikkamagaluru, as they were denied permission to conduct homa at the cave shrine. The police took them into custody. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Chikkamagaluru district unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishat, on Monday, conducted a homa on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday after being denied permission to hold the homa at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudangiri.

The VHP activists had sought permission to hold ‘homas’ at the cave shrine to mark the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. However, Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj did not give permission for the new rituals. As per the instructions from the State Government, the district administration conducted a special pooja on the day, as done in all Muzrai temples on the day.

Angry over the denial of permission, the VHP activists gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They wanted to meet with the Deputy Commissioner on the issue. As they were stopped at the entrance, they began the homa by placing a portrait of Rama. Within a few minutes, the police took away the portrait and stopped the homa. The activists raised slogans over the police action.

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe and others tried to convince the protesters. As they entered into a heated argument with them, the police took them into custody. The activists maintained that the district administration’s action would provoke further protests. They were taken to Basavanahalli police station and released later.

Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj told the media that the special pooja was held at the cave shrine as per the instructions of the State government. The protesters had sought to hold Rama Taraka Homa at the shrine. However, no new ritual could be allowed. If anybody violated the law, the police would act accordingly, she added.

