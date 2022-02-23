Pro-Hindu organisations condemn murder of activist
Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga
Several hundred activists from different pro-Hindu organisations staged a protest in Yadgir on Wednesday and condemned the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga and demanded capital punishment for the accused some of whom have already been arrested by the police.
The protestors took out a march on the main road and blocked Yadgir-Hyderabad inter-State highway near Subhas Chandra Chowk by forming a human chain to show solidarity with the victim and his bereaved family.
The protestors, who carried saffron flags in their hands, shouted slogans against those involved in the brutal killing of Harsha. They strongly demanded that the State Government establish a special court to conduct day-to-day trail in the case and pronounce capital punishment to send a message that such crime cannot be tolerated.
“The Home Department should initiate strict action to ensure protection of the people and prevent any crimes and illegal activities by anyone,” they said.
They also burnt old tyres near Subhas Chandra Chowk and later submitted a memorandum to the authorities.
The police tightened security and diverted traffic movement on an alternative route.
No untoward incidents were reported.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.