Pro-Hindu organisations condemn murder of activist

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga

Members of pro-Hindu organisations forming human chain at Subhas Chandra Chowk in Yadgir on Wednesday to express solidarity with the victim and his bereaved family. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several hundred activists from different pro-Hindu organisations staged a protest in Yadgir on Wednesday and condemned the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga and demanded capital punishment for the accused some of whom have already been arrested by the police.

Members of pro-Hindu organisations set fire to old tyres in Yadgir on Wednesday to express anger against the brutal murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The protestors took out a march on the main road and blocked Yadgir-Hyderabad inter-State highway near Subhas Chandra Chowk by forming a human chain to show solidarity with the victim and his bereaved family.

The protestors, who carried saffron flags in their hands, shouted slogans against those involved in the brutal killing of Harsha. They strongly demanded that the State Government establish a special court to conduct day-to-day trail in the case and pronounce capital punishment to send a message that such crime cannot be tolerated.

“The Home Department should initiate strict action to ensure protection of the people and prevent any crimes and illegal activities by anyone,” they said.

They also burnt old tyres near Subhas Chandra Chowk and later submitted a memorandum to the authorities.

The police tightened security and diverted traffic movement on an alternative route.

No untoward incidents were reported.