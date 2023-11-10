Pro-farmer organisations to take out nation-wide march to Raj Bhavan from November 26

November 10, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Joint Committee of trade Union (JCTU) will take out nation-wide march to Raj Bhavan from November 26 to November 28 against what is said to be anti-farmers policies of the Centre.

District president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha Sharanbasappa Mamshetty and district president of All India Kisan Sabha Maula Mulla, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that various pro-farmers organizations and All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMMS) will organise a district-level conference on November 18 in Kalaburagi. And, a plan of action will be decided for “Bengaluru Chalo”, to participate in the three-day nationwide protest from November 26.

Mr. Mulla criticised the Union government for not implementing the written assurances made on December 9, 2021 on legally guaranteed MSP. The agitating farmers suspended their historic struggle at the Delhi Borders and returned home on the basis of the assurance given by the government.

He said that neither the committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been formed nor the false cases registered against farmers during the agitation have been withdrawn. Mr. Mulla also demanded that the government implement the recommendations made by M.S. Swaminathan.

The demands included scrapping the four labour codes. Mr. Mamshetty said that the labour codes are against the interest of workers and have little to do with labour welfare. The government should not notify the implementing of the labour codes, he said and added that they should be scrapped.

The demands also included fixing a monthly minimum wage of ₹26,000 for organised workers, replacing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) with a new crop insurance and compensation scheme and exemption of GST on farm inputs such as fertilizers, seed and agri-equipment.