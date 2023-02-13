Pro-Dalit organisations demand action against Jain University

February 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Hassan

Pro-Dalit organisations in Shivamogga have urged the Governor to take action against Jain University over the staging of a skit that allegedly contained casteist dialogue and had a mocking tone while referring to Dalits.

Representatives of Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti, Samvidhana Hakkugala Rakshana Samiti, and Karnataka Rajya Madiga Samaja submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor to the district administration in Shivamogga on Monday.

R.K. Niranjanamurthy, district president o Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti, said the skit represented B.R.Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, in a poor light. The students, who staged the skit, had a mocking tone while making references to the Scheduled Castes.

“The audience also seemed to enjoy the dialogues that were intended to insult Dalits. The university should be held responsible for such a skit. The upper caste people who hold high positions in the university have permitted such a skit,” he said.

The representatives of pro-Dalit organisations demanded the Governor take action against the university and register a case against the officers under the SC-ST (Prvention of Atrocities) Act.

Sunil N, Anup V, Sridhar L, Ramkumar R, Anil R, Banu Prasad and others were present.