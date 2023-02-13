HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pro-Dalit organisations demand action against Jain University

February 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Pro-Dalit organisations in Shivamogga have urged the Governor to take action against Jain University over the staging of a skit that allegedly contained casteist dialogue and had a mocking tone while referring to Dalits.

Representatives of Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti, Samvidhana Hakkugala Rakshana Samiti, and Karnataka Rajya Madiga Samaja submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor to the district administration in Shivamogga on Monday.

R.K. Niranjanamurthy, district president o Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti, said the skit represented B.R.Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, in a poor light. The students, who staged the skit, had a mocking tone while making references to the Scheduled Castes.

“The audience also seemed to enjoy the dialogues that were intended to insult Dalits. The university should be held responsible for such a skit. The upper caste people who hold high positions in the university have permitted such a skit,” he said.

The representatives of pro-Dalit organisations demanded the Governor take action against the university and register a case against the officers under the SC-ST (Prvention of Atrocities) Act.

Sunil N, Anup V, Sridhar L, Ramkumar R, Anil R, Banu Prasad and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.