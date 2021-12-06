‘Pro-Congress wave forcing BJP, JD(S) to tie-up with each other’

KPCC chief also hits out at Deve Gowda’s ‘opportunistic politics’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President R. Dhruvanarayan has claimed that a “rising pro-Congress wave” in the State had created fear in the minds of the leaders of BJP and JD(S), forcing them to tie-up with each other for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from local bodies’ constituencies.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a programme organised to mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary in Mysuru on Monday, he said BJP had sought the support of JD(S).

The JD (S), as a party, was ‘sinking’, he said. Several JD(S) MLAs and leaders, who were planning to join the Congress, had extended their support to the party in the elections. Hence, it had become inevitably for the JD(S) to seek the support of BJP, he claimed.

It may be mentioned here that BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had sought the support of JD(S) in constituencies where the latter had not fielded its candidates. Acknowledging the BJP’s request, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said the party will soon take a decision.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan also recalled Mr. Kumaraswamy’s critical remarks against the RSS during the run-up to the recent by-polls to Hanagal and Sindhagi Assembly constituencies and said the same was part of a “hidden understanding” with the BJP.

“Mr, Kumaraswamy’s criticism of RSS was part of JD(S) plan to attract Muslim voters as the party had fielded Muslim candidates. But, his efforts went in vain as Muslim voters did not allow themselves to be misled. The JD(S) lost miserably in both the constituencies.”

Mr. Dhruvanarayan pointed out that the JD(S) does not field Muslim candidates in constituencies where the party is likely to win and cited the example of the party fielding party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna in the elections to the Legislative Council from local bodies constituency in Hassan.

Though he had a lot of respect for Mr. Gowda, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said the JD(S) supremo had been restricting the party to his family. After giving opportunities to his sons, the party is now fielding Mr. Gowda’s grandsons as candidates instead of giving others such opportunities, he said while ruing his “opportunistic politics”.

When asked about the number of seats Congress was likely to win in the ensuing electios, Mr. Dhruvanarayan recalled that the party had won 14 out of the 25 Legislative Council seats last time. The party was expecting to win a similar number of seats this time also, he said while pointing out that the party had fielded good candidates, keeping social justice in mind.