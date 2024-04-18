Priyanka Jarkiholi has assets worth ₹9 crore

April 18, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress candidate from Chikkodi Priyanka Jarkiholi has declared assets worth around ₹9 crore and liabilities of around ₹1.5 crore.

The young leader, who celebrated her 27th birthday a few days ago, has a degree in commerce from Rani Channamma University and an MBA from Visvesvaraya Technological University.

She describes herself as a businesswoman. Among the positions she holds include managing director and partner in companies and firms.

There are some interesting facts in Ms. Jarkiholi’s affidavit. She has investments in at least 11 firms or companies that deal in sugar, fertilizer, construction and mining. But she does not own any vehicle. She uses vehicles owned by her companies to commute. She does not own a house or any residential property.

She is unmarried and lives with her parents in Gokak. But she is a voter in Yamakanamaradi, her father’s Assembly constituency.

She has been filing income tax returns since she was 22. She declared an annual income of ₹1.6 crore in 2022-2023. Her first filing in 2018-19 showed an annual income of ₹32 lakh. It has grown four times in five-six years. She has around ₹4.9 lakh in cash and around ₹2 crore in bank accounts.

She has moveable assets like shares and investments of around ₹8 crore and immovable assets like agriculture and non-agriculture land valued at ₹1.8 crore.

She has given ₹76 lakh in loans to three companies. She has also given loans to her parents Satish Jarkiholi and Shakuntala Jarkiholi. She has given ₹1.4 crore hand loan to her father and Minister and ₹10 lakh to her mother.

The five Jarkiholi brothers have nine children. Priyanka Jarkiholi is the only girl in the second generation of the Jarkiholi clan. She has 100 grams of gold jewellery. But she has no inherited property, though she has co-parcenary right in the family property since the 2007 amendment to property laws. This can only mean that the inherited property of the Jarkiholi clan remain undivided till now.

She has agriculture and non-agricultural land in Shindikurbet and Beeranholi villages. All of them are self-acquired, according to her affidavit.

