Priyanka Jarkiholi files her nomination papers

April 18, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress candidate Priyanka Jarakiholi submitted her nomination papers to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Chikkodi parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

She filed four sets of nominations before Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Returning Officer Rahul Shinde. The Congress candidate kept the process simple. She did not organise a rally or put up a show of strength.

Ms. Jarkiholi was accompanied by district in-charge Minister and her father Satish Jarkiholi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLC Prakash Hukkeri and MLAs Laxman Savadi, Ganesh Hukkeri, Raju Kage, Mahendra Tammannavar, Vishwas Vaidya, Asif (Raju) Seth, Mahantesh Kaujalgi, Baba Saheb Patil and others.

The former Ministers Veerakumar Patil and A.B. Patil, the former MLAs Kaka Saheb Patil and Shyam Ghatage, DCC presidents Vinaya Navalagatti and Laxmanrao Chingale, party leaders Mahaveer Mohite and Uttam Patil and others were present.

After his daughter filed her nomination papers, Mr. Jarkiholi spoke to reporters. He said that there is a wave in favour of the Congress and that he is confident of the Congress winning from Chikkodi, though nothing can be said of the margin.

Ms. Jarkiholi said that she will start the second phase of her campaigning from Thursday itself.

